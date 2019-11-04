Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TITN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,449,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.36. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $21.88.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

