Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.