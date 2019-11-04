TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

