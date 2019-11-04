TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $58.01 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

