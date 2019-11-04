TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

TLG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pareto Securities set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €27.10 ($31.51) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.47 ($34.26).

TLG opened at €26.00 ($30.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.16. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €22.08 ($25.67) and a twelve month high of €28.10 ($32.67).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

