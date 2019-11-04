Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,559,000 after buying an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after buying an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,137,000 after buying an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.61. 341,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

