Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,445 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 2,289.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth about $46,134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Harsco by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 447,970 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.23. 37,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,794. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,721.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,350 shares of company stock valued at $481,273. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

