Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1,004.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,727 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $101,586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,019. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

