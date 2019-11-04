Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,068,400 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,183,567 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,068,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. 847,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602,741. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

