Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 41,735 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,735 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 925,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,430,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

