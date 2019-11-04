Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,275 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth $85,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.39. 73,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

