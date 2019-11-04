TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.58. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 511,975 shares traded.

TOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.28.

The stock has a market cap of $735.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. TORC Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

