Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Position Boosted by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,826 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund comprises about 0.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 179,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 507,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter.

NTG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,120. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

