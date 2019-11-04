Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco grew its position in Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $54.30. 99,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

