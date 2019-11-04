TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. 191,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.04 and a current ratio of 41.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 907,657 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.7% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 461,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375,362 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

