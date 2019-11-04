TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.24. TransEnterix shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 44,647 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TransEnterix from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,382,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 95,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,231,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 991,120 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransEnterix by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TransEnterix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 629,658 shares in the last quarter.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

