TransferCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $49,747.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,130,229 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

