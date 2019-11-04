Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Transocean were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,093 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 549,211 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,516 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

RIG opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.