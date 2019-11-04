Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RIG. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Transocean stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,903,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,771,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.83. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 2,531.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

