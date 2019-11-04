Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 492 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDOG traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,226. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

