Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,116. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

