Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Allstate by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Allstate by 7,884.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 207,847 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

