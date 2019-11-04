Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,356 ($17.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,439.11 ($18.80).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,477 ($19.30) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,375.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324.91. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26). The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider John Rogers acquired 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £575.96 ($752.59). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.82) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,053.70).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

