Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dermira were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dermira by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 216,449 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dermira by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dermira by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 338,828 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Dermira by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 586,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Dermira by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermira alerts:

DERM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 1,182,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,645. Dermira Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. The firm had revenue of $66.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $199,998.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.