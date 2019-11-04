Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems makes up 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,286,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after buying an additional 628,250 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPRT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.97. 979,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen set a $4.00 price target on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

