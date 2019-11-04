Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 36,563.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after acquiring an additional 784,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.54.

NFLX stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,402. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.92 and a 200-day moving average of $325.37. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.