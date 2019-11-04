Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Down 17.2%

Shares of Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) were down 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.82, approximately 2,908,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,637,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Trevena alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.