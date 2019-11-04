Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells $365,764.80 in Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TREX opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.92. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after buying an additional 205,842 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after buying an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Trex by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after buying an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,430 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

