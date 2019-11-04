Trident Group (TRDT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01391050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

