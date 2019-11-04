Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. 85,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

