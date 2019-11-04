TrueChain Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003803 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, ZB.COM, CoinBene and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market cap of $28.51 million and approximately $41.23 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $543.56 or 0.05764251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014511 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045326 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

