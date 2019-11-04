TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $392.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other TTEC news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,739 shares of company stock worth $4,552,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

