Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 4.57%. Tucows’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tucows to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.21. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $592.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.17. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Tucows from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tucows has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

