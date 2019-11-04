Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Trading Up 7.4%

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46, approximately 436,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 348,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TUES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $230.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 318,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,224.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Becker acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,468. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUES. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 111.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tuesday Morning by 502.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

