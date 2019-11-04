Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $269.83. 242,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,456. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.03 and its 200-day moving average is $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $1,284,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,804.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 18,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $4,724,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,489 shares of company stock valued at $32,421,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

