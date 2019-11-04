Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $9,537,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $24,222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

