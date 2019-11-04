Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.05. 2,292,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,766,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,615,000 after acquiring an additional 719,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $52,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Total Return

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.