U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Up 18.9%

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) shot up 18.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89, 331,372 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 98,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, Director David Kanen acquired 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $439,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol Khazani acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,481.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 977,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth $57,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 427,439 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

