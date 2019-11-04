U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after buying an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,747,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,853. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

