U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.47% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $146.85. 1,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $145.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $945,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock worth $3,067,830. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

