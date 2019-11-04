U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 68,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,676. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $328,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $945,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 74.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 96.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $214,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

