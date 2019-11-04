U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.49. 3,421,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,664. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $392.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.53.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Clark Bernard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in U.S. Silica by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

