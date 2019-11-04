UBS Group Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.90 ($89.42).

Shares of FRA opened at €75.58 ($87.88) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.86 and its 200-day moving average is €74.75. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

