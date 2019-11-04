UBS Group Analysts Give Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) a $92.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX opened at $89.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,425,653.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $8,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,086 shares of company stock worth $17,364,698. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.