UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,490 ($71.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,750 ($62.07) to GBX 4,725 ($61.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,100 ($66.64) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,280 ($55.93) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,438.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

