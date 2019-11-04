UChain Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. UChain has a market cap of $158,355.00 and approximately $52,031.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UChain has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00220673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.43 or 0.01388605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119253 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

