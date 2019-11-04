Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) & Royal Dutch Shell (NASDAQ:RDS.A) Critical Survey

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 8.35% -11.65% 7.11% Royal Dutch Shell 5.51% 9.62% 4.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $892.50 million 0.00 $85.21 million $0.76 N/A Royal Dutch Shell $396.56 billion 0.60 $23.35 billion $5.16 11.36

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Dutch Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultra Petroleum and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Royal Dutch Shell 0 8 4 0 2.33

Ultra Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than Royal Dutch Shell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ultra Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ultra Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Royal Dutch Shell pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Ultra Petroleum on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in approximately 114,000 gross acres in Wyoming. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

