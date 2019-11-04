UMB Bank N A MO Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,380,000 after buying an additional 319,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 68.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,476,000 after buying an additional 243,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 72.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 550,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after buying an additional 231,429 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter worth $15,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.59. 36,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

