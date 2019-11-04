UMB Bank N A MO Has $368,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,411 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 196.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,420,000 after purchasing an additional 918,607 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 903,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,398,000 after purchasing an additional 608,069 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,033. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, insider Mark E. Stoering sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $316,695.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,071.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

