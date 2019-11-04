UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $61.51. 4,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

